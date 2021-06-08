Trending designs to inspire you
If you watched ND Gestalt glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser gate. You know all these sans serifs will be lost in time, like tears in rain… If you like circles you will like ND Gestalt just as much. The unconventional stem to counter bridge in the lowercase gives this one its rather unique appeal. Fonts like this are unlike any other font – they’re either a benefit or a hazard. Beware!