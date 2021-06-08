Marta Wysocka

Web Design Concept for the net of Danish Schools.

Web Design Concept for the net of Danish Schools.
Today I drop the web design concept for the net of Danish Schools. My goal was to come up with something minimalistic, generic & easy to adjust by different school departments.

In this project, I was also responsible for the front-end development process. You may view the life project at https://cutt.ly/KnEugQA.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
