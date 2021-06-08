Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribble Comunity!
Today I drop the web design concept for the net of Danish Schools. My goal was to come up with something minimalistic, generic & easy to adjust by different school departments.
In this project, I was also responsible for the front-end development process. You may view the life project at https://cutt.ly/KnEugQA.