Mniamonika
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency

Branding for ceramics studio

Mniamonika
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Mniamonika for Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Branding for ceramics studio illustration motion graphics gif design after effect animation logo branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Lipota (logo animation).mp4
  2. Lipota (logo animation).jpg

Minimalistic geometry, muffled shades, soft dynamics, freedom & lightness ✨

It is all about Lipota — a modern authentic ceramics studio, where masters conduct workshops and write a blog about affordable unique decor creation.

***

You can find more shots from Qubstudio on Our team page 🔥

Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Hire Us

More by Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like