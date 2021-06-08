Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patryk Bełc

Pomelon ☙

Patryk Bełc
Patryk Bełc
  • Save
Pomelon ☙ patrykbelc belcdesign restaurant branding logodesign flatlogo logomark animals deer
Download color palette

Pomelon ☙
Design ✑ 7 | 06 | 21

If you have any questions or you want to design identity or illustrations for your company - write to me and send me a brief for
my e-mailbox 📩 designbelc@gmail.com

I will be happy if you see my older projects and started follow my profiles on social media.

Social Media ©
--------------------------------------------
Behance - Fanpage - Instagram

Patryk Bełc
Patryk Bełc

More by Patryk Bełc

View profile
    • Like