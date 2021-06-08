Good for Sale
ND Kronenberg

ND Kronenberg

Available on myfonts.com
Moooorrrttyyyy, stop drooling over Jessica, the ND Kronenberg is a font family based on the connection found in the letter ю and extrapolated across a whole geometric sans serif, beeerp. A mutant freak futura of some kind. Excuse me. You can find these artifacts all over 3 scripts (Latin, Greek, and Cyrillic). That and set of various additional glyphs. Enjoy.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
