Customer Service Webapp

Iam currently working on a webapp design for a customer service portal. In this design stage I try different solutions to find the architecture that best meets the requirements of the user stories. It is important to me to design components that can be used again in the various modules of the webapp. As a result, the learning curve for the user is steeper and development is more efficient.