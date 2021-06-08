Thomas Pernkopf

Customer Service Webapp

Customer Service Webapp user experience issue ticket customer service dashboard app webapp design webdesign clean ux uiux ui
Iam currently working on a webapp design for a customer service portal. In this design stage I try different solutions to find the architecture that best meets the requirements of the user stories. It is important to me to design components that can be used again in the various modules of the webapp. As a result, the learning curve for the user is steeper and development is more efficient.

