Branding design for Vieen's Bake

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Branding designs for Vieen's Bake - bakery based in Austira !
Bakelove is a bakery brand based in Austria that offers all kind of food,everything from standard to more unique options.
Goal for this project was to make a branding design that matched their name, industry and targeted audience.
Double tap if you enjoyed 🧡