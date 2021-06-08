Damian Redecki
Reach — Wireframes

Damian Redecki for tonik
Reach — Wireframes
👋 Morning!

​​A few words about Reach​​
​​If you try to achieve your fitness goal alone, it’s gonna be a tough journey. With Reach, you can literally reach out to your favorite fitness influencer and never have a bad workout again. They also help you choose the right diet, so you’re bound to make it.
​​​​​​​​My role in a project​​
​​In the early 2018 I teamed up with Karina to help Reach build its fitness app. We designed cross-platform apps and ran user tests to prove our assumptions.

