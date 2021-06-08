UGEM

Talent Search Platform

UGEM
UGEM
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

What’s up, friends?

Today, we’ve come up with an animated concept of a talent search platform. Check out how we implemented card design and used gradients to emphasize the most crucial elements.

Press ❤️ if you like the concept and leave your thoughts about it in the comments below :)

Thanks to Valerya and Bogdan for great work

More pixels 👇🏻
Behance | Facebook | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
UGEM
UGEM
Perfect experience and appealing interface for all screens
Hire Us

More by UGEM

View profile
    • Like