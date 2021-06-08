Vintage Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there dribbblers!
Today we happy to share with you our project of a landing page made using vintage/retro design patterns, styles and feelings.
It's our revision of worldwide famous brand Marshall.
We hope you are excited as we are about this one. And if so, feel free to press "L" to show your sympathy ;)
Interested to learn more about our work? Go here - https://spdload.com/case-studies/
Interested to start working with us? Just drop a line here - e.odyntsov@spdload.com
Thanks you for watching! Feel free to share your feedback!