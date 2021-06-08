Windmill logo

Trending designs to inspire you
В данном логотипе нет никакой загадки, на нем изображена обычная мукомольная мельница — место, где зерно перерабатывается в муку. Это предприятие, прошедшее значительное количество модернизаций от момента, когда люди вручную запускали все необходимые механизмы и до того, когда ручной труд был вытеснен автоматизацией процесса. А вы когда-нибудь были на настоящей мельнице?
There is no mystery in this logo, it depicts an ordinary flour mill - a place where grain is processed into flour. This is an enterprise that has undergone a significant number of modernizations, from the moment when people manually started all the necessary mechanisms to the moment when manual labor was supplanted by the automation of the process. Have you ever been to a real mill?
Some logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also i`m here:
Instagram | Behance