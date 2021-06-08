Squeeb Creative

Happy Ghostbusters Day!

Happy Ghostbusters Day! 80s illustration cartoon fanart
Fangirl logging in. I love Ghostbusters, and have been doodling fan art of my favorite parts of The Real Ghostbusters cartoon for a week or so, just for my own walls when I finally get my art studio up and running. But I thought I would share my alter-ego on this epic day! Janine Melnitz. Probably why I started dying my hair red in the first place!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
