Beko display

Morning dribbblers!☀️
Recently we had a pleasure join to the world of Beko. They're focused on developing products that inspire a healthy lifestyle, from nutrient-saving kitchen appliances to refrigerators that preserve food better for longer. Without much thought, we took part in it! Our aim was to create a minimal, modern, and easy-to-use screen... and we did it!
☀️ Let us know your thought's on that.
🎉Your feedback is always welcome!
❤E-mail us hello@e-ux.pro