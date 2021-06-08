Adrianna Koszowska-Kowalska
Beko display

Morning dribbblers!☀️

Recently we had a pleasure join to the world of Beko. They're focused on developing products that inspire a healthy lifestyle, from nutrient-saving kitchen appliances to refrigerators that preserve food better for longer. Without much thought, we took part in it! Our aim was to create a minimal, modern, and easy-to-use screen... and we did it!

☀️ Let us know your thought's on that.
🎉Your feedback is always welcome!
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
