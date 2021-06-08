Outcrowd

Short.io - UI/UX Design for Link Manager

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Short.io - UI/UX Design for Link Manager minimal colors scroll animation motion graphics motion icons ux design ui design illustrator illustration ux ui web web design
Download color palette
  1. Shortio Dribbble.mp4
  2. Dribbble.png

Web design and illustrations for short.io

Check out all the details of project creation on Behance.

Short.io is one link management platform for all your needs.

We are proud of our client’s product.
We are grateful for the trust in the product design.

For Short.io Outcrowd team has done:
✔ branding
✔ web design
✔ illustrations & icons

***

Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io

Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like