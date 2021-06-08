Luis Mira

Athlos

Luis Mira
Luis Mira
  • Save
Athlos logo design design brand
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Happy to introduce you to Athlos, your new fitness coach. Athlos will offer you a gradual training experience tailored to every level and goal. Challenge yourself and let yourself be challenged by Athlos in your new fitness journey.

Watch the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121291899/Athlos

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Luis Mira
Luis Mira

More by Luis Mira

View profile
    • Like