teach.academy: landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone, with exams happening right now - let's talk education.
Learning shouldn't feel daunting. Both mentors and students need an environment that's based on individual approach, and feels fun and interactive. I think modern ed-tech solutions help accelerate learning by making it more accessible and engaging.
What do you think of e-learning? Let me know!
Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life images.