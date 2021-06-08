teach.academy: landing page

Hi everyone, with exams happening right now - let's talk education.

Learning shouldn't feel daunting. Both mentors and students need an environment that's based on individual approach, and feels fun and interactive. I think modern ed-tech solutions help accelerate learning by making it more accessible and engaging.

What do you think of e-learning? Let me know!

