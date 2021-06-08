Free Eye Mask Mockup PSD Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is another beautiful and well-designed eye mask mockup that amazingly includes a colorful floral design. This mockup was placed on a white color background where other objects like- a laptop and a full plate of popcorn were also placed. This mockup will give you changes to add your artwork or design here with your own ideas.
