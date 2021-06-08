Good Food Logo

'Good Food' is a purely an experimental logo. As designers, often we have to sacrifice the usage of certain colors, abstract shapes, typography placement and many such aspects, only to meet the client's requirements. But you see, hobby projects are a wonderful platform where we get to experiment all that we were denied at the client projects. In this post, I have shown the logo, a small presentation and pattern design. I promise to put up various applications of the logo in my upcoming post.

.

.

.

Behance | Instagram