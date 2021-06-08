Trending designs to inspire you
Glad to share out my recent project I have made for Zero Parc Conference.
The visual design is was made in a very short time period on a last minute basis.
This design was a speed test for me.
I would appreciate your views in the comments section.
Press the 'L' button if you like it.
For collaborations email me at - vaibhav710thakur@gmail.com