Daily UI - #051 - Press Page

Daily UI - #051 - Press Page dailyui
For the press page I followed the pattern I could see other people using, with a big download button to download a press pack.

Fonts are Tiempos Text and Open Sans Condensed.

Thanks to Bindle Bottle and Unsplash for the product image (https://unsplash.com/photos/x8ywgMDLYQI).

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
