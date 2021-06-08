Trending designs to inspire you
— —————————–
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
———————————
This Beautiful Floral Wedding Invitations can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to used and edited. Also, you can resize it as what you want.
—————————-
WHAT’S INCLUDED
—————————-
– Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
——————
FONT USED
——————
+ Great Vibes
+ Times New Roman
+ Impact
Feel free to send me a message or leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns
Thank you for choosing my shop