Jacob Janura 🚀
intent

Plant care / growing app

Jacob Janura 🚀
intent
Jacob Janura 🚀 for intent
app figma mobile app mobile app design ui design branding design ux ui plant care plants fresh planting plant app care garden green flower plant
Hello everyone 👋

What’s your favorite houseplant? Take a glance at this mobile application built to help you identify plants in a snap. 🌿 Hope you like it. Feel free to leave feedback.

We're always on a lookout for amazing projects! Have one? Contact us at growth@withintent.com

visit us on FB, LI, IG, Behance and our website.

intent
intent
custom software solutions for the connected world
