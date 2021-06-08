Plant care / growing app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone 👋
What’s your favorite houseplant? Take a glance at this mobile application built to help you identify plants in a snap. 🌿 Hope you like it. Feel free to leave feedback.
_
We're always on a lookout for amazing projects! Have one? Contact us at growth@withintent.com
Press "L" for love!
If you're curious about work, visit us on FB, LI, IG, Behance and our website.