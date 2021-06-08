File Manager App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble!
Here is my new shot for a Cloud File Manager application. It's a comfortable way to have access to all your files in one place. Users can add all cloud storages like iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox and manage them all contemporaneously as well as storage files, share, browse and delete them.
If you have something to discuss
Feel free to contact me: v.filipovets@gmail.com
