Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladislav F

File Manager App

Vladislav F
Vladislav F
  • Save
File Manager App mobile files graphic design storage share folder drive categories 3d illustration chart ui ux mobile app colourful google statistic clouds management app file upload
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

Here is my new shot for a Cloud File Manager application. It's a comfortable way to have access to all your files in one place. Users can add all cloud storages like iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox and manage them all contemporaneously as well as storage files, share, browse and delete them.

If you have something to discuss
Feel free to contact me: v.filipovets@gmail.com

Vladislav F
Vladislav F

More by Vladislav F

View profile
    • Like