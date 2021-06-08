Sairengy 👽

3D Glass holographic double cube

The second part in a collection of mesmerizing glass objects. Combines the brilliance of crystals and the brightness of holography.

Thanks Index3D for tutorial, try it yourself: https://youtu.be/zBQHm4Mc-R4?list=PLqb9TRQDVAgBcz97fTSM96mQIloOsizpC

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
