My First Dribbble Shot

My First Dribbble Shot greyscale debut grey first dribbble heraldic letterpress
I quickly modified an element on my upcoming portfolio re-design to thank Scott (momentaries) for the dribbble invite.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
