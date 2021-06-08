Trending designs to inspire you
Create this highly detailed effect from your photos with just a couple of clicks. This action is designed to save you an immense amount of work per photo.
Glow Polka dots Photoshop Action
My Working Software Version : CS5 English Version. The only restriction is that you must install the version in English. For now, other languages are not supported.
If you use a different language on your Photoshop, there is an easy way to switch to English. Check the video tutorial to https://helpx.adobe.com/au/creative-cloud/help/change-install-language.html language to learn how.
Some Recommendations
To get the best possible outcome out of the Photoshop Action, you should use as an input only high-resolution images. Recommend resolution 3000px X 3500px pixels 300 dpi, it will be best..
The Layers Organization
The best of the Photoshop Action is that it will keep layer organized. That way you can further work on your image quickly, customizing it even further. Each Photoshop Action has its own layers organization.
File Included
Brushes (ABR)
Action (ATN)
help file (Notepad)
Note : Preview images and Mockup are not included
Please look item https://graphicriver.net/item/glow-polka-dots-photoshop-action/32501223