Evgen Kuznetsov
PGS Software

Truck's details & reports

Evgen Kuznetsov
PGS Software
Evgen Kuznetsov for PGS Software
Hire Us
  • Save
Truck's details & reports tabs neumorphic vehicle grid document feed car list clean minimal mobile iphone ios design interface dashboard card ux ui app
Truck's details & reports tabs neumorphic vehicle grid document feed car list clean minimal mobile iphone ios design interface dashboard card ux ui app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 6.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 7.png

My next shot is about Truck/Trailer information and Reports screens in the Transport Manager app. So you can see all the details for the separate vehicle and generate some reports in PDF and Excel formats.

"Schmitz Cargobull" is the biggest Truck and Trailer producer in Europe 🚛
L - for sharing some design love 💙

Full Behance case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121663125/beUpToDate-Vehicle-manager-app-%28case-study%29

8e6a11625e754bbcd2c18b4f2bb3dd7d
Rebound of
Truck messages
By Evgen Kuznetsov
PGS Software
PGS Software
Hire Us

More by PGS Software

View profile
    • Like