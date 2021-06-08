Truck's details & reports

Trending designs to inspire you
My next shot is about Truck/Trailer information and Reports screens in the Transport Manager app. So you can see all the details for the separate vehicle and generate some reports in PDF and Excel formats.
"Schmitz Cargobull" is the biggest Truck and Trailer producer in Europe 🚛
L - for sharing some design love 💙
Full Behance case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121663125/beUpToDate-Vehicle-manager-app-%28case-study%29
