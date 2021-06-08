Healthy Food Catering Landing Page

Hello everyone! It's been a while, today I've finally managed to create another shot as an UI Designer Internship at Agensip.

Here's a shot of Vouwd Healthy Catering landing page, what is that, you may ask? It provides customers with easy access to breakfast, lunch and dinner healthy food.

Would you like to try it?

Let me know what you think

