Lily

Cute boy who likes a star

Lily
Lily
  • Save
Cute boy who likes a star ui design illustration c4d
Download color palette

I got inspiration from a book. it's about a boy likes stars in the sky, then he waited from morning to night. At last he caught a starfish on the beach.
So I tried to design the image in C4D.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Lily
Lily

More by Lily

View profile
    • Like