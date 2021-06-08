EVS - Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Let's spread some joy with the new website of EVS. 🎉♥️
After 6 month of intense work, I'm proud to present to you the new digital direction of this company.
Be sure to check the full version in attachment of the homepage and feel free to leave a feedback!
Made at Vanksen with amazing mates! 💪👍