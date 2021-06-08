Dino Zara

Dino Zara
Dino Zara
EVS - Homepage web design ux design simple minimalist webdesign web website ui
Let's spread some joy with the new website of EVS. 🎉♥️

After 6 month of intense work, I'm proud to present to you the new digital direction of this company.

Be sure to check the full version in attachment of the homepage and feel free to leave a feedback!

Made at Vanksen with amazing mates! 💪👍

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Digital Designer — based in Namur, Belgium.
