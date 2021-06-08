Website Ground-Up Build - Desert Peak Cleaning Services

This is a web design & build project we took on for a brand new cleaning company based out of Southern Utah. Desert Peak Cleaning Services wanted a website that would stand out from the other cleaners in town by establishing trust through professionalism in the verbiage and layout of the pages. They also needed the website to be optimized for Search Engine Optimization purposes and to have a solid foundation that we could work off of to monitor and make continuous improvements. So that's what we set out to do.

Check out the additional screengrabs in the images section, or view the live website at https://desertpeakcleaningservices.com/

