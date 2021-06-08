Cashero - Mobile Financial App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys! 👋🏻
This is an efficient budget & expense tracker app that I designed for a client aiming for a modern money management approach.
Feel free to leave some feedback and press 'L' if you like it! :)