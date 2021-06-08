social media bennar design

Hi there!

I'm a Freelance Graphics Designer with excellent skills in Adobe Illustrator Adobe Photoshop. I love to make inventive plans that motivate and stir the faculties. For the most part, I work these specific zones

- UI

- Flyer

- Food Menu

- Poster

- Postcard

- Brochure

- Business Card

- Background Remove

- Vector tracing

- Banner

- Sign Design

- Book Cover

- Magazine

- Photo Editing

and more I love to design simple clean. ****Purchaser Satisfaction is my Main Target****