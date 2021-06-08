Housing estate dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, guys! :)
Excited to share with you a dashboard for a housing estate. Ensuring the comfort of residents is its key function.
I would be very glad to receive your likes and comments :)
Thanks for watching!
Have a nice day :)