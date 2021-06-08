Voma

IRISE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

IRISE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
IRISE Construction company is a company I created out of my imagination.
IRISE particularly specialises in construction of high rise buildings.
The name IRISE was gotten from the words EYE + RISE meaning the highest you could see when you raise your eyes.

Jun 8, 2021
