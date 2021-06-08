Vishnu Prasad
Metafy

Live Sessions Calendar

Vishnu Prasad
Metafy
Vishnu Prasad for Metafy
Hire Us
  • Save
Live Sessions Calendar web app website web web design event schedule meeting game esports coaching sessions calendar metafy ux ui
Download color palette

Exploring a calendar view for coaches to see all their upcoming, pending and past sessions with their students.

Get 1:1 online coaching from the world's best players. Know more at metafy.gg

Discord . Twitter . Linkedin

Metafy
Metafy
Play with and learn from the best players in the world
Hire Us

More by Metafy

View profile
    • Like