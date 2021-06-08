Netrix

MADDAD website

Netrix
Netrix
Hire Us
  • Save
MADDAD website illustrations design typography 3d vivid readymag fun illustration color after effects preset motion banner landing website web
MADDAD website illustrations design typography 3d vivid readymag fun illustration color after effects preset motion banner landing website web
Download color palette
  1. MadDad.png
  2. MadDad.png

One of our recent works. Website for Maddad where you can find awsome After Effects presets. https://maddad.co

Don't forget to press "L"

Looking for Web or Mobile design? Contact us hello@netrixdigital.com

Netrix | Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Netrix
Netrix
We create products not just art
Hire Us

More by Netrix

View profile
    • Like