PLAYON MUSIC APP CONCEPT

PLAYON is a music app concept, everyone out most people today listen to music and it's their go to in either times of grief, stress, depression, happiness, e.t.c
Music is like a drug, it heals the heart.
So I decided to create a concept app that'll let users feel, express and take control!