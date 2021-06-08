Agata Rogowska

Mobile podcast player - concept

Agata Rogowska
Agata Rogowska
  • Save
Mobile podcast player - concept app design figmadesign ui uxui layout lightmode cleanui player podcast app mobile app figma mobile design mobile
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

Here's my newest design - a podcast player in light mode (there's gonna be also a dark mode!).
I'll be gratefull for any feedback and if you like it, hit the "L" :)

See ya!

Agata Rogowska
Agata Rogowska

More by Agata Rogowska

View profile
    • Like