Spring Art

Plastic surgery clinic, Breasts

Plastic surgery clinic, Breasts implant landing inspiration concept typography branding minimal clean website doctor medical health hospital clinic medical care landing page
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.

Today I'm going to show you a concept I developed for a French plastic surgery clinic 🏥 The main goal was to create a minimalistic and concise website design, without using primitive colors for this theme (blue and green).

How do you think I did it? 🤗

