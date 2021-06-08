Motusbank — Modals

Life is complicated. Banking shouldn’t be. That’s why motusbank is making full service banking easy, accessible, secure and maybe even a little fun. They needed an app that would enable their customers to do their banking wherever, whenever and however they wanted. So we made it for them. From UX and UI design to illustration and animation, we created an experience that is equal parts intuitive and inviting while also being comprehensive and highly capable. The result is a simple, stylish, state of the art app that puts the full breadth of motusbank’s products and services right at their customer’s fingertips.