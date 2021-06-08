Fintech App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
'PayC' is a fin-tech startup that wants to help people buy anything
anywhere and pay late in EMI. It enables customers to do this by
generating a virtual card that they can use just like a Visa card.