Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nitish Rastogi

Fintech App

Nitish Rastogi
Nitish Rastogi
  • Save
Fintech App app design interface mobile app design inspiration dribbble ui design fintech app ui
Download color palette

'PayC' is a fin-tech startup that wants to help people buy anything
anywhere and pay late in EMI. It enables customers to do this by
generating a virtual card that they can use just like a Visa card.

Nitish Rastogi
Nitish Rastogi

More by Nitish Rastogi

View profile
    • Like