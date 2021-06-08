Filipino Fiesta – Pancit

As an homage to my Filipino-Mexican upbringing, I illustrated a series of loteria card-style posters that celebrate iconic Filipino dishes. The colors were inspired by the vibrant decorations of fiestas in the Philippines, and the typography was inspired by vintage Filipino print graphics. This poster features pancit, a popular noodle stir fry dish that's often one of the first Filipino dishes (along with lumpia) many first-time Filipino food diners try.