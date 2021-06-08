Nina Cristobal

Filipino Fiesta – Turon

As an homage to my Filipino-Mexican upbringing, I illustrated a series of loteria card-style posters that celebrate iconic Filipino dishes. The colors were inspired by the vibrant decorations of fiestas in the Philippines, and the typography was inspired by vintage Filipino print graphics. This poster features turon, a popular dessert eggroll stuffed with jackfruit and banana, fried, and drizzled with a sticky sugar sauce.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
