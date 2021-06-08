Purrweb UI

Meditation App

Hi, friends! Check out how the Purrweb team designed an app that helps to calm the nervous system 💨 A great service for convenient search for relaxation tunes!

What’s on the shot?

💤 There is a screen with audio on different topics for different states: Relax, Sleep, Breathe, etc. Recommended melodies are presented to help you relax, and also you can use the search.

🎶 The second screen — the selected melody is played, and you can also add it to your favorites or turn on a randomly different one.

🌿The accent color is green, which is associated with nature and helps to relax well and remove all negative thoughts and relieves aggression.

Created by Olga Kopceva

