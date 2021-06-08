Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Van

React Material Admin · Dashboard Home · Light

Van
Van
  • Save
React Material Admin · Dashboard Home · Light app desktop interface admin template modern ux ui react dashboard admin material light panel
Download color palette

React Material Admin · Dashboard Home · Free version available

Live Preview | Source Code

Don't forget to press (L) if you like it!
Follow me if you want to see more in the future!

Van
Van

More by Van

View profile
    • Like