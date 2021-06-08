Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nina Cristobal

Filipino Fiesta – Lechon

Nina Cristobal
Nina Cristobal
  • Save
Filipino Fiesta – Lechon aapi art filipino art design food illustration illustration
Download color palette

As an homage to my Filipino-Mexican upbringing, I illustrated a series of loteria card-style posters that celebrate iconic Filipino dishes. The colors were inspired by the vibrant decorations of fiestas in the Philippines, and the typography was inspired by vintage Filipino print graphics. This poster features lechon, the roast pig that is often the centerpiece of a Filipino party spread.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Nina Cristobal
Nina Cristobal

More by Nina Cristobal

View profile
    • Like