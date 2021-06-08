Home Rent App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks! 👋
Take a look at my exploration design about the Home Rent app. This is useful for someone who wants to find a house to rent.
On the home screen, you can search and filter the best offers and see the recommended ones at the bottom.
Click on it and you land on the accommodation page. Here you can check the key details: address, photos, rating, etc. In there, users can do a 3D tour of homes and apartments.
I came up with a unique UI for the best home rental apps.
Share what you think, I'm excited to hear your thoughts on this one.
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
