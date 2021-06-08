Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Home Rent App Design

Home Rent App Design

MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Home Rent App Design ui minimal accommodation interface property rent mobile app design realestate 3d house renting home finder house rent app home rent home rent app house rent rental rentals renting rental app
Hi Folks! 👋

Take a look at my exploration design about the Home Rent app. This is useful for someone who wants to find a house to rent.
On the home screen, you can search and filter the best offers and see the recommended ones at the bottom.

Click on it and you land on the accommodation page. Here you can check the key details: address, photos, rating, etc. In there, users can do a 3D tour of homes and apartments.

I came up with a unique UI for the best home rental apps.

Share what you think, I'm excited to hear your thoughts on this one.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

