Home Rent App Design

Hi Folks! 👋

Take a look at my exploration design about the Home Rent app. This is useful for someone who wants to find a house to rent.

On the home screen, you can search and filter the best offers and see the recommended ones at the bottom.

Click on it and you land on the accommodation page. Here you can check the key details: address, photos, rating, etc. In there, users can do a 3D tour of homes and apartments.

I came up with a unique UI for the best home rental apps.

Share what you think, I'm excited to hear your thoughts on this one.

Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@multiqos.com or https://multiqos.com/contact-us/?utm_source=Dribbble

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and don't forget to follow us!

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

*Customization available as per your requirement.

We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.