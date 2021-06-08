Cryptocurrency Website Design

I've been tasked to create a website for a cryptocurrency looking to ICO in a few months!

It's important for a company to have a decent running landing page. We're to expect a huge amount of traffic coming to the website, so we must be able to capture all these potential leads and educate them on what is special about our crypto! Clear copy and aesthetic is the way to win!

Trying to use brighter colors, gradients and shiny textures to capture the potentially young audience!

Let me know what you think about the layout!

