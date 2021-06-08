Foodish - The conscious food delivery app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A concept app that lets the user order a meal, but also revolves around the nutritional value of a meal showing the range and quality of ingredients used to give the consumer the best possible meal.
Let us know your feedback in comments!
Want to work with us?
Visit our website
www.upstudio.io